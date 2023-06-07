99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dancing held each Friday night at the Bemidji Eagles Club

Free dancing takes place from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Friday at the Bemidji Eagles Club,1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

021523.N.BP.VALENTINESDANCE - 7.jpg
Martha Ahles laughs as she dances with Tim Hardwig while the Dennis Doeden and Friends band plays for a free dance.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:03 PM

"Come out and support the Bemidji Eagles and join us for a fun evening of good music, dancing and community fun," a release said.

A different band plays each night, this month performers will include the Jukebox Junkies, the Snowmen, Frank and The James Gang, and Brock Beaulieu and The Bad Habits.

