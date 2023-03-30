'Creative Artist Lectures Series' kicks off April 7

BEMIDJI — Northern Artist Association recently announced the first of 10 “Creative Artist Lectures Series” to be presented at Gallery North, which is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 310 Fourth St. NW.

The featured artist will be Wendell Affield. He is an author, researcher and memoirist who writes historical narratives that offer an honest, yet sympathetic view of what life was like for those suffering from mental illness, abuse, and undiagnosed PTSD.

“Family Stories: Unearthing Secrets from Our Past” is the title of the lecture. During the presentation, Affield will share his writing journey and the lessons he learned over the past 22 years. The audience will take away new knowledge of research, children living with mentally ill parents, and ideas for telling their own stories, a release said.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.