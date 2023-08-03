Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community Band to honor Tony Bennett at Aug. 6 concert

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on the lawn south of BSU’s Bangsberg Performing Arts Complex. There is no admission charge; free-will donations will be accepted.

062123.N.BP.COMMUNITYBAND 1.jpg
The Bemidji Area Community Band plays in a Father's Day concert on Sunday, June 18, 2023, outside BSU's Bangsberg Hall.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
Today at 11:59 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Community Band will pay tribute to the late Tony Bennett at its final concert of the 2023 season on Sunday, Aug 6.

Conductor Scott Guidry said the band will perform “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in memory of Bennett, who died three weeks ago at the age of 96.

That was Bennett’s trademark song over a long singing career, which earned him 20 Grammy Awards.

The instrumental piece will be part of a concert that also will include a medley of themes from Western movies, the theme from “Downton Abbey,” and a 1980s medley of songs like “Thriller” and “Time After Time.” A John Philip Sousa march also is on the program.

“This is the way I like to do the final concert,” said Guidry, who is Associate Professor of Instrumental Music and Director of Bands at Bemidji State University. “There’s just a little bit of everything in the program.”

The concert, sponsored by Iverson Corner Drug, will be held at 7 p.m. on the lawn south of BSU’s Bangsberg Performing Arts Complex. In case of inclement weather, it will move indoors at Bangsberg. There is no admission charge; free-will donations will be accepted. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

“I’d like to personally just thank everybody for coming to hear us for these four concerts,” Guidry said. “We have such a loyal audience.”

The previous concert on July 23 had to be held indoors because of poor air quality.

“So we’re all just hoping we can end the season with some nice weather so everybody can sit outside and enjoy it,” Guidry added.

Dennis Doeden, former publisher of the Bemidji Pioneer, is a feature reporter. He is a graduate of Metropolitan State University with a degree in Communications Management.
