99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji

The Sanford Center is set to host comedian Jeff Dunham on his "Still Not Canceled" tour at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

060723.N.BP.JEFFDUNHAM.jpg
The Sanford Center is set to host comedian Jeff Dunham on his "Still Not Canceled" tour at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:51 PM

BEMIDJI — The Sanford Center is set to host comedian Jeff Dunham on his "Still Not Canceled" tour at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

One artist, five characters, Dunham is returning to the Sanford Center after almost a decade. 

"With millions of fans, sold-out global tours, ratings-shattering broadcasts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few Guinness Book of World Records set for good measure, Jeff Dunham is a versatile entertainer globally known, not only for his cadre of characters but also for his ability to connect with his audiences through his comedy regardless of culture, gender, age, or political beliefs," a release said.

Artist pre-sale kicks off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, with venue pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9, and general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12.

Seats are priced at $59.50 plus applicable fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get your tickets sooner than later as the show is anticipated to sell out. Tickets will be available at the Sanford Center ticket office or on ticketmaster.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
A Lesson from the Trees High Resolution-smaller.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Gallery to hold reception for textile artist Blair Treuer
June 05, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Area Church Musicians web art .jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital June 7
June 05, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
mprbooks1605.jpg
Minnesota
Independent bookstores on the rise in Minnesota, each with a story of their own
June 04, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Emily Bright / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060723.N.BP.JEFFDUNHAM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji
June 06, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Bemidji ends Section 8-4A run with elimination-game loss
June 06, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
A Lesson from the Trees High Resolution-smaller.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Gallery to hold reception for textile artist Blair Treuer
June 05, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report