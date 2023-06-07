Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji

BEMIDJI — The Sanford Center is set to host comedian Jeff Dunham on his "Still Not Canceled" tour at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

One artist, five characters, Dunham is returning to the Sanford Center after almost a decade.

"With millions of fans, sold-out global tours, ratings-shattering broadcasts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few Guinness Book of World Records set for good measure, Jeff Dunham is a versatile entertainer globally known, not only for his cadre of characters but also for his ability to connect with his audiences through his comedy regardless of culture, gender, age, or political beliefs," a release said.

Artist pre-sale kicks off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, with venue pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9, and general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12.

Seats are priced at $59.50 plus applicable fees.

Get your tickets sooner than later as the show is anticipated to sell out. Tickets will be available at the Sanford Center ticket office or on ticketmaster.com.