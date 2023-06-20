Clearwater County Historical Society to hold membership meeting

SHEVLIN — The Clearwater County Historical Society will hold its mid-year membership meeting on Tuesday, June 27, at the History Center in Shevlin.

A short business meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a potluck supper after the meeting. Weather permitting, this will be the inaugural event for the new picnic shelter.

Guided tours of the museum will be offered at 4 p.m. and again after supper. Anyone interested in the work of the historical society is invited to attend. Bring a friend and a dish to share. Plates, utensils and beverages will be provided.

For more information call the History Center at (218) 785-2000.