Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Clearwater County Historical Society to hold membership meeting

The Clearwater County Historical Society will hold its mid-year membership meeting on Tuesday, June 27, at the History Center in Shevlin.

Clearwater County History Center web art.jpg
The Clearwater County History Center is located at 264 First Street in Shevlin. (Pioneer file photo)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:37 PM

A short business meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a potluck supper after the meeting. Weather permitting, this will be the inaugural event for the new picnic shelter.

Guided tours of the museum will be offered at 4 p.m. and again after supper. Anyone interested in the work of the historical society is invited to attend. Bring a friend and a dish to share. Plates, utensils and beverages will be provided.

For more information call the History Center at (218) 785-2000.

By Pioneer Staff Report
