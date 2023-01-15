Charles Alberti to teach 'Landscapes of the Imagination' acrylic painting class

BEMIDJI — Gallery North member Charles Alberti will teach an acrylic painting class titled “Landscapes of the Imagination” from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Alberti graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago in 1969 and has his artwork in collections worldwide, a release said.

The cost is $60 and all materials are included to complete two 16-by-20-inch landscape paintings.

Pre-registration and advance payment is required, cash or check will be accepted — make checks payable to Charles Alberti. The class is limited to six participants aged 14 and older. To register contact (218) 444-9813 and leave a message and call back number so the instructor, Charles Alberti, can return the call.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.