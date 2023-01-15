99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Charles Alberti to teach 'Landscapes of the Imagination' acrylic painting class

Gallery North member Charles Alberti will teach an acrylic painting class from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Gallery North web art.jpg
Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 15, 2023 11:15 AM
BEMIDJI — Gallery North member Charles Alberti will teach an acrylic painting class titled “Landscapes of the Imagination” from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Alberti graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago in 1969 and has his artwork in collections worldwide, a release said.

The cost is $60 and all materials are included to complete two 16-by-20-inch landscape paintings.

Pre-registration and advance payment is required, cash or check will be accepted — make checks payable to Charles Alberti. The class is limited to six participants aged 14 and older. To register contact (218) 444-9813 and leave a message and call back number so the instructor, Charles Alberti, can return the call.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
