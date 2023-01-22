STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Charles Alberti to teach acrylic painting class Jan. 28

Gallery North member Charles Alberti will teach an acrylic painting class from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
January 22, 2023 11:49 AM
BEMIDJI — Gallery North member Charles Alberti will teach an acrylic painting class from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Titled “How High the Mountains,” the class cost is $60 and will include all the materials to complete two 16-by-20-inch landscape paintings.

Pre-registration and payment in advance are required, cash or checks to Charles Alberti will be accepted.

Classes will be limited to six participants ages 14 and older. Information sheets and registration is available at Gallery North. For more information, call (218) 444-9813 or visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DO
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
