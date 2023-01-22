Charles Alberti to teach acrylic painting class Jan. 28

BEMIDJI — Gallery North member Charles Alberti will teach an acrylic painting class from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Titled “How High the Mountains,” the class cost is $60 and will include all the materials to complete two 16-by-20-inch landscape paintings.

Pre-registration and payment in advance are required, cash or checks to Charles Alberti will be accepted.

Classes will be limited to six participants ages 14 and older. Information sheets and registration is available at Gallery North. For more information, call (218) 444-9813 or visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.