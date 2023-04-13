Charles Alberti to teach acrylic painting class April 22

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gallery North web art.jpg
Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:27 PM

BEMIDJI — Gallery North member Charles Alberti will teach an acrylic painting class titled “Painting With A Brayer” from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

The class is $60 and includes all materials needed to complete two 16-by-20-inch paintings of geometric forms using a brayer and acrylic paints.

Pre-registration and advance payment are required. Cash or check will be accepted, make checks payable to Charles Alberti.

In case of inclement weather, all participants will be notified and the class will be rescheduled. Class size is limited to six participants ages 14 to adult.

For more information, call (218)-444-9813.

