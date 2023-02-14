99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
BSU Opera Theater to perform 'The 1950s in Three Short Operas' Feb. 24-26

BSU 1950s opera.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 14, 2023 08:24 AM
BEMIDJI — Themes of desire, distraction and drama will be presented in a throwback to “simpler” times by BSU students in Bemidji State Opera Theater’s production of “The 1950s In Three Short Operas” Feb. 24-25 in the Main Theater at BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

Showtimes are set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Inspired by the fashion, technology and culture of the United States in the 1950s, the production explores themes that exist in our lives to this day, according to Dr. Cory Renbarger, associate professor of music and director of opera theater at BSU.

“Our relationships with technology and how we represent daily life are really no different now than they were two generations ago,” Renbarger said in a release. “The telephone, television and married ‘trouble in paradise’ are all themes more applicable now than ever. ‘The 1950s In Three Short Operas’ connects us with a common past worth both celebrating and partially avoiding.”

Featured works include "The Telephone" by Gian Carlo Menotti, "A Hand of Bridge" by Samuel Barber and "Gallantry" by Douglas Moore.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for BSU and NTC students and can be purchased in advance by contacting the BSU Alumni and Foundation at bsualumni.org or by calling (218) 755-2762. Unsold tickets will be available at the door before each show, pending availability.

By Pioneer Staff Report
