Boys and Girls Club to offer Summer Food Service Program starting June 5

The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area will participate in the Summer Food Service Program starting Monday, June 5, and going through Sept. 1, at the club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Bemidji Boys and Girls Club web art .jpg
The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area is located at 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:12 PM

BEMIDJI — The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area will participate in the Summer Food Service Program starting Monday, June 5, at the club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Free lunches and afternoon snacks will be provided to all enrolled children Monday-Friday from June 5 through Sept. 1, except July 3-7. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. and snacks will be served from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The program is made possible by The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

