Boys and Girls Club to offer Summer Food Service Program starting June 5

BEMIDJI — The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area will participate in the Summer Food Service Program starting Monday, June 5, at the club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Free lunches and afternoon snacks will be provided to all enrolled children Monday-Friday from June 5 through Sept. 1, except July 3-7. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. and snacks will be served from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The program is made possible by The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.