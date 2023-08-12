Blackduck's Backwoods Bash promises family fun on Aug. 19

BLACKDUCK — The driving goal of Blackduck’s annual Backwoods Bash is for it to be a community celebration of fun-filled, family activities.

Set for Saturday, Aug. 19, events will take place throughout the day all around town.

Heidi Landis, who heads the Backwoods Bash Committee, said she and a group of like-minded friends got together in 2005 and decided that with the loss of the Blackduck Fair and Carnival a few years earlier, another event with similar activities and fun for kids needed to take its place.

As young parents at the time, the group determined to get some sponsors, set aside an August weekend and bring a little bit of frivolity back to the summer in Blackduck.

Many of those women continue that mission today, although their own children are grown and gone, because they want to keep the community thriving and make an event whose purpose is family fun a priority.

The Backwoods Bash Dash for Cash 5K kicks off the community celebration in 2022. Jennifer Parker / Special to the Pioneer

The Bash kicks off with the 5K Dash for Cash registration and Java Shack coffee truck at 8:30 a.m. at the Blackduck City Park Wayside Rest. The 5K begins at 9 a.m.

A limited number of T-shirts will be available on race day on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 8:30. Pre-registration by Aug. 18 costs $20; it will be $25 for those who register the day of the event.

The top male and female races who are 16 and younger and the top male and female racers ages 17-55 will win $40 cash for each race. New this year, the top male and female adults aged 56 and older will also win $40 cash.

Everyone is invited to join the fun and pre-register at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Blackduck/BackwoodsBashDashforCash.

At noon, the Grand Parade begins at Blackduck High School and makes its way through the city streets, ending at the Wayside Rest where youth and adult activities will begin at 1 p.m. or sooner. There will be a dunk tank, food court, beer tent, mechanical bull, children's games and prizes, hatchet-throwing, Jenga, Hammerschlaggen, inflatables and bounce houses.

Attendees can try to dunk local celebrities at the Blackduck Backwoods Bash set for Aug. 19 Jennifer Parker / Special to the Pioneer

The kids' Pedal Tractor Pull begins with registration at 12:30 p.m., the Headwaters Science Center will have the Reptile Tent open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Bingo gets underway in the beer tent at 2 p.m. The Corn Hole Tournament begins at 3 p.m. and live music begins at 4:30 with Orlando and Rhonda until 7:30 and with the Empty Cooler Band from 8 p.m. to midnight in the beer tent.

Since the Backwoods Bash is always paired with the annual Drakes Scramble at the Blackduck Golf Course the next day, it’s a great weekend for kids. The Drakes Scramble is a fundraiser by the Blackduck Boosters, supporters of Blackduck School Sports and Activities. It takes place on Sunday, Aug. 20, with registration at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start at 10.

Everyone can enjoy a visit to the Reptile Tent at the Backwoods Bash on Aug. 19, courtesy of the Headwaters Science Center. Jennifer Parker / Special to the Pioneer