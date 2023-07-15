Bemidji's Jason Edmonds to bring Magic Castles band to Mississippi Music July 19

Jason Edmonds quit playing saxophone after middle school, and didn’t take up guitar or piano until he was out of high school. But the boy who grew up in Bemidji and Turtle River is now the main songwriter and frontman for Magic Castles, a psychedelic rock band that just finished a European tour.

Edmonds will return to his hometown with his bandmates next week to play at Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront. The Minneapolis-based band will take the stage from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Edmonds said the Bemidji audience should not be put off by the “psychedelic rock” description of Magic Castles’ music.

“Our music is pretty accessible; It’s not that weird,” said Edmonds, a 1995 Bemidji High School graduate. “When we play live concerts it’s pretty much rock and roll. The albums can be sort of chill. But live we just get into it. It should be a rocking show. I’m going to bust out some old songs and some new songs. We’ll just do our thing the way we do it, and hopefully, people dig it.”

Magic Castles band members relax during their 23-day spring tour. They'll be in Bemidji for a Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront concert at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. From left: Adam Patterson, Tim Evenson, Paul Puleo, Jason Edmonds and Izaak Drew. Contributed / Jason Edmonds

Although Jason didn’t play guitar or piano as a kid, music was always a big part of his life. That interest came mostly from his parents, Jeff and Kathy, and older brothers Matt and Ben. Jeff is a longtime volunteer host at KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio and has an extensive record collection. Matt used to dub tapes from KAXE broadcasts and share them with his little brother.

“Jason liked a lot of the old-time (in my book) music from the 1960s and ’70s,” Jeff said. “When the three boys were young we always had music on. They were always exposed to music.”

Jeff said if the boys asked for a record he didn’t think they should hear, he would play the Rolling Stones’ song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

“It irritated them to no end,” he chuckled.

“The first bands I remember really attaching to were Pink Floyd and the Beatles,” Jason said. “In fifth grade, I got obsessed with Pink Floyd. I’m just a big music lover.”

Forming a band

After high school, Jason moved to Duluth and started playing music with fellow BHS grads Noah Skogerboe, Zach Rose and Paul Fuglestad. They didn’t need another guitar player, so they asked Jason to learn piano. He did so by putting stickers on the keys so he could learn to play chords.

“Zach and Noah would put a keyboard in front of me and say, ‘Here, play this,’” Jason recalled.

As time went on, Edmonds also taught himself to play guitar and started creating his own songs.

“I had songs in my head,” he said. “I was always an artistically inclined sort of kid. But at some point, all my visual art mentality switched to music, and instead of seeing art I would hear it.”

Skogerboe was one of the first people to hear Edmonds’ songs.

“Jason recorded a whole bunch of songs by himself,” said Skogerboe, who now works as Media Collections and Preservation Librarian at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. “I was one of the first people to hear them, and I encouraged him to develop them further. He’s very, very talented. I think he has just a really keen sense of melody. I’m really proud of him for really sticking to it. I think he’s doing good work. His last record is excellent.”

Edmonds formed Magic Castles in Minneapolis in 2006. Skogerboe and Fuglestad were early members of the band early on. The band played its first show at a friend's birthday party later that year, began recording its first record the following summer, and by June 2008 offered its self-released debut, “The Lore of Mysticore.”

Two more albums came out in 2009, “Dreams of Dreams” and “Sounds of the Forest.”

The band got its biggest break in 2010 when bandleader Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre heard Magic Castles’ song "Ballad of the Golden Bird." Newcombe founded the A Recordings label in England, which has produced all of Magic Castles’ albums since that time.

The latest is called “Sun Reign,” and the band promoted it during a 23-day, 18-concert tour of Europe in May. They started in England and then made stops in France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

Sounds like a great vacation, but Edmonds said it was almost all business for Magic Castles, much like the band’s first European tour in 2015.

“I’ve been to Paris twice now, and I still have not seen the Eiffel Tower,” Edmonds said. “It’s very much a grind. It was a highlight for sure to go back again and kind of learn from the mistakes I made the first time. When I went before we rented a car and drove ourselves around. So we were packed in like sardines. This time I had a little better booking agent and a little better vehicle. And we hired a driver.”

The Magic Castles spring tour began in London and ended in Esslingen, Germany. Contributed

They won’t need a driver for their trip to Bemidji next week. Edmonds is looking forward to going home and sharing his music with family and old and new friends.

“I’m just still a huge fan of music,” he said. “It means everything to me. I’m very fortunate to be able to do these things, but it’s also a labor of love. If touring Europe was the be-all, end-all for me, I might do that and then that’s it. But it’s just my love of music that keeps me going.”