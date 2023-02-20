99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra to hold "A Night at the Oscars" fundraising gala

The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual fundraising gala "A Night at the Oscars" from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

A Night at the Oscars fundraising gala.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 20, 2023 01:57 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual fundraising gala "A Night at the Oscars" from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

"Enjoy an evening of elegance with an iconic Oscar-inspired menu and specialty drinks, live music by the Bemidji Brass Quintet, games and chances to win prizes," a release said.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., followed by the start of the silent auction with an iconic Oscar-inspired meal at 6 p.m. along with live performances by the Bemidji Brass Quintet, games and prizes.

Dress is black tie, favorite party attire, cocktail attire or in the style of an Oscar-winning film.

Tickets are $75 plus a $6.88 fee per person or $550 plus a $38.73 fee for a table of 8. Tickets can be purchased online at bemidjisymphony.org. Silent auction items can be viewed in advance on the BSO website.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
021823.N.BP.BSUOPERA - LEAD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
BSU Opera Theater's 'The 1950s in 3 short operas' to transport audience back in time
February 18, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Region 2 Arts Council web art
Arts and Entertainment
Region 2 Arts Council seeks applications for Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship
February 17, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU 1950s opera.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
BSU Opera Theater to perform 'The 1950s in Three Short Operas' Feb. 24-26
February 14, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report