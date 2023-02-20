Bemidji Symphony Orchestra to hold "A Night at the Oscars" fundraising gala

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual fundraising gala "A Night at the Oscars" from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

"Enjoy an evening of elegance with an iconic Oscar-inspired menu and specialty drinks, live music by the Bemidji Brass Quintet, games and chances to win prizes," a release said.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., followed by the start of the silent auction with an iconic Oscar-inspired meal at 6 p.m. along with live performances by the Bemidji Brass Quintet, games and prizes.

Dress is black tie, favorite party attire, cocktail attire or in the style of an Oscar-winning film.

Tickets are $75 plus a $6.88 fee per person or $550 plus a $38.73 fee for a table of 8. Tickets can be purchased online at bemidjisymphony.org. Silent auction items can be viewed in advance on the BSO website.