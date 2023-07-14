Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bemidji State Music Department hosts Handel's 'Messiah' sing-along

The First Lutheran Church sanctuary was packed on Wednesday evening as folks filed into the pews to sing along with BSU’s Department of Music as they performed excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah.”

071523.N.BP.SINGALONG - 3.jpg
BSU Director of Choral Activities Dwight Jilek conducts the Baroque Festival Orchestra as BSU Associate Professor of Music James Bowyer performs a vocal solo on “Ev’ry Valley” as part of a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along event held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Today at 9:42 AM

BEMIDJI — The First Lutheran Church sanctuary was packed on Wednesday evening as folks filed into the pews to sing along with Bemidji State’s Department of Music as they performed excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah.”

071523.N.BP.SINGALONG - 6.jpg
The Bemidji Chorale performs “And the Glory of the Lord” as part of a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along event held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

The music department's inaugural Oratorio Night featured BSU Professor Dwight Jilek, Patricia Connors and graduate student conductors from BSU’s Master of Music Education program conducting the Bemidji Chorale and Baroque Festival Orchestra. Concertmaster Eric Olson and organist Sarah Carlson appeared alongside the orchestra.

071523.N.BP.SINGALONG - 8.jpg
Patricia Connors conducts the Baroque Festival Orchestra as they perform “Overture” as part of a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along event held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

The concert also featured vocal solos by Professors Cory Renbarger, James Bowyer and Jennifer Olson.

Community members were invited to listen or sing along to the choruses of “Messiah,” for which scores were provided.

071523.N.BP.SINGALONG - 4.jpg
Community members line the pews during a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along event held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
071523.N.BP.SINGALONG - 5.jpg
A BSU graduate student conducts the Bemidji Chorale and Baroque Festival Orchestra as they perform “And the Glory of the Lord” as part of a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along event held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
071523.N.BP.SINGALONG - 2.jpg
BSU Associate Professor of Music James Bowyer performs a vocal solo on “Ev’ry Valley” as part of a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along event held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
071523.N.BP.SINGALONG - 1.jpg
BSU Director of Choral Activities Dwight Jilek conducts the Baroque Festival Orchestra as Professor of Music Cory Renbarger performs a vocal solo on “But Who Shall Abide the Day of His Coming?” as part of a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along event held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
071523.N.BP.SINGALONG - 7.jpg
Bassoonists Miriam Webber and Nicolas Roseth play along with the Baroque Festival Orchestra as Professor of Music Cory Renbarger performs a vocal solo on “But Who Shall Abide the Day of His Coming?” as part of a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along event held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
071523.N.BP.SINGALONG - 9.jpg
The Bemidji Chorale performs “And the Glory of the Lord” as part of a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along event held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
071523.N.BP.SINGALONG - 10.jpg
BSU Associate Professor of Music James Bowyer leads the Bemidji Chorale in a warm-up ahead of a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along event held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Screenshot 2023-07-14 at 11.00.08 AM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Second annual Anishinaabe Art Festival set for July 21-22
4m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071223.N.BP.SHAWNPHILLIPS.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Shawn Phillips to perform at Rail River Folk School July 18
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji State University.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Eric Haugen, Dan Will to perform collaborative cello and piano recital July 13
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042322.S.BP.BSUTRACK Mary Goodwin 2.jpg
College
Bemidji State wins Academic Team and Individual awards from USTFCCCA
16h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071523.S.BP.SPEEDWAY (2).JPG
Sports
Devyn and Deryk Weleski have family ties to racing
22h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
UPDATED: Walker man identified after body recovered from Leech Lake
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071523.N.BP.HEADBIRDSENTENCE William Headbird.jpg
Local
Cass Lake man sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder
20h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report