Bemidji State Music Department hosts Handel's 'Messiah' sing-along

BEMIDJI — The First Lutheran Church sanctuary was packed on Wednesday evening as folks filed into the pews to sing along with Bemidji State’s Department of Music as they performed excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah.”

The Bemidji Chorale performs “And the Glory of the Lord” as part of a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along event held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

The music department's inaugural Oratorio Night featured BSU Professor Dwight Jilek, Patricia Connors and graduate student conductors from BSU’s Master of Music Education program conducting the Bemidji Chorale and Baroque Festival Orchestra. Concertmaster Eric Olson and organist Sarah Carlson appeared alongside the orchestra.

The concert also featured vocal solos by Professors Cory Renbarger, James Bowyer and Jennifer Olson.

Community members were invited to listen or sing along to the choruses of “Messiah,” for which scores were provided.

