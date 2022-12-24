Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Middle School announces Fine Arts Students of the Month

Bemidji Middle School recently announced Lauren Erickson, Brody Roscoe, Severin Peterson and Temperance Braaten as Fine Art Students of the Month.

BMS fine arts students - Dec.jpg
Lauren Erickson, Temperance Braaten, Severin Peterson and Brody Roscoe (not pictured) have been named Bemidji Middle School Fine Arts Students of the Month. <br/><br/><br/>
Contributed photos
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 24, 2022 09:43 AM
Eighth-grader Lauren Erickson is the art student of the month. She enjoys knitting, embroidering, sewing and drawing. She believes that art is important in bringing people together and providing joy, and she loves to test herself to see what she can make. Erickson loves to create because it makes her happy and because she likes to see the outcome.

Sixth-grader Brody Roscoe is the band student of the month. “A goal for myself in band is to keep getting better and (to) keep having fun,” Roscoe said. He enjoys the camaraderie of band, playing with his friends, and the music that is played. Brody is a three-sport athlete, playing baseball, hockey and football, and is a member of math league.

The orchestra student of the month is sixth-grade cello player Severin Peterson. His favorite style of music to play is rock, and he enjoys performing in concerts and playing his cello. Peterson's future goals are to become "pretty good" at the cello and to learn how to play a really hard song. He was chosen because he is a great role model to his classmates, helps others and does a great job playing his cello.

The art workshop student of the month is sixth-grader Temperance Braaten. She says that it’s important that we as humans keep creating with our hands because it brings out your sense of creativity and makes you use your imagination. The thing she enjoys the most about making things with her hands is not knowing how they will turn out. She creates in order to bring creativity to her life and to learn more things.

