Bemidji Middle School announces Fine Arts Students of the Month

Bemidji Middle School recently announced Amelia Behrens, Noelle Tate-Beaulieu, Halle Hofstad, Asher Riedel and Connor Erickson as November's Fine Art Students of the Month.

The art workshop student of the month is seventh-grader Amelia Behrens. Behrens' favorite thing to create is people or faces because no one is the same and a person's features are amazing in detail. Behrens says that in this digital age it is important that humans keep creating things by hand because otherwise, art loses significance. The things she enjoys the most about making things are the messiness of it, and knowing that when it’s done she did something she can be proud of in the future. Behrens creates because it gives her a place to express herself, and knowing that anything can happen, realistic or not.

Eighth-grader Noelle Tate-Beaulieu is the visual arts student of the month. Her favorite things to create are drawings and paintings that reflect how she feels. She enjoys the process of creating her art and loves to see what she can make from a blank page. Tate-Beaulieu creates art because she enjoys doing it and it helps her express her thoughts and feelings. She is being recognized for being both a great art citizen and a hard-working artist.

The orchestra student of the month is seventh-grader Halle Hofstad. Hofstad plays the violin in the seventh-grade orchestra. Her favorite type of music is anything that has a good beat and rhythm. What she most enjoys about orchestra is playing with her friends and learning new things. Hofstad's teacher chose her this month because she is an awesome role model for her peers, always helps others and is willing to learn extra to help balance out the orchestra.

The choir student of the month is seventh-grader Asher Riedel. Riedel is a strong member of the choir and is a leader within his section. He works hard every day in class and always takes advantage of extra learning opportunities. Riedel chose to join the choir to expand his singing capabilities. He enjoys all the fun times in class, performing in concerts and learning new songs. In the future, Riedel hopes to continue to improve his singing skills and possibly sing a solo someday.

Eighth-grader percussionist Connor Erickson is the band student of the month for his tenacity within his section. He works very hard to continue to push himself to the next level, always asking for more. Recently, Erickson has been investing himself in Drum Corps, working on learning how to play the marching tenor drums. Erickson wants to become a professional musician and compose music. In his free time, Erickson enjoys working on his music compositions and hunting.