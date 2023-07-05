Bemidji Community Theater to present ‘Out of the Hat, a night of theater’

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Community Theater will present “Out of the Hat, a night of theater” on at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the BCT Performing Arts Center, 316 Beltrami Ave. NW.

The theater is bringing back this wild, 24-hour event that was originated by Greg Gasman. On Friday, July 7, five local writers draw ideas from three hats and will have 12 hours to write a 10- to 15-minute play.

Saturday morning at 8 a.m., five directors will draw a play from a hat and have until 6 p.m. that evening to rehearse, costume and get props and technicals set up. Then at 7 p.m., they will present the five plays to the public.

Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.