Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bemidji Community Theater to present ‘Out of the Hat, a night of theater’

The Bemidji Community Theater will present “Out of the Hat, a night of theater” on at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the BCT Performing Arts Center, 316 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Bemidji Community Theater web art.jpg
The Bemidji Community Theater Performing Arts Center is located at 316 Beltrami Ave. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:46 PM

The theater is bringing back this wild, 24-hour event that was originated by Greg Gasman. On Friday, July 7, five local writers draw ideas from three hats and will have 12 hours to write a 10- to 15-minute play.

Saturday morning at 8 a.m., five directors will draw a play from a hat and have until 6 p.m. that evening to rehearse, costume and get props and technicals set up. Then at 7 p.m., they will present the five plays to the public.

Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.

