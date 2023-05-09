Bemidji Community Theater to conclude season with 'Corresponding Lives'

BEMIDJI — For the final production of its 2022-23 season, Bemidji Community Theater will present “Corresponding Lives,” written by local author Barbara Lindquist Schlichting. The show runs at 7 p.m. on May 12-13 and 19-20 and at 2 p.m. on May 14 and 21.

This production is part of BCT’s Studio Works program offering an opportunity for new playwrights and/or directors to have a venue for their work. Schlichting was active in BCT in the early years but had never written or directed a play. This play is very near and dear to her because it is a fictionalized reflection of her personal experiences. The Community Theater Board of Directors felt it was vital that she be involved with the production and asked Kristine Cannon to mentor her to bring this script to the stage.

Bemidji Community Theater members Tami McMenimen as "adult Chris," left, and Jessica Robertson as "adult Barb" rehearse a scene on Monday, May 8, 2023, ahead of BCT's upcoming production of “Corresponding Lives." Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The play chronicles the friendship between two women, Barb, the Minnesotan and Chris, the Brit, who started as teen pen pals and spanned 55 years of correspondence. Actors Aria Robertson and Jessica Robertson portray Barb in her youth and as a mature woman, respectively. Chris comes to life through Annika Selberg (young Chris) and Tami McMenimen (adult Chris).

Schlichting wrote this story to honor her friend and refers to the script as “her final letter to Chris.” The story is highlighted against the backdrop of a very intimate set created by Mary Knox Johnson and her husband Dwayne Johnson.

Bemidji Community Theater member Aria Robertson, playing "young Barb," rehearses a scene on Monday, May 8, 2023, ahead of BCT's upcoming production of “Corresponding Lives." Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

This production is appropriate for all ages.

There will be 23 concierge seats available for this production priced at $26.50. All other seats are general admission with adults at $15, seniors at $12 and children at $6. Tickets are available online at bemidjicommunitytheater.com, at McKenzie Place, Ken K. Thompson Jewelry, or at the BCT Box Office for up to an hour before each performance.

Concierge tickets can only be purchased online; for any online ticketing credit cards can be used and a convenience fee is added. All other tickets are available by check or cash. Call (218) 333-8989 to have tickets held at will-call if you cannot get to the box office or online is sold out.

Bemidji Community Theater member Annika Selberg, playing "young Chris," writes a letter during a rehearsal on Monday, May 8, 2023, ahead of BCT's upcoming production of “Corresponding Lives." Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer