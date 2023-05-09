99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bemidji Community Theater to conclude season with 'Corresponding Lives'

The Bemidji Community Theater will present “Corresponding Lives,” written by local author Barbara Lindquist Schlichting. The show runs at 7 p.m. on May 12-13 and 19-20 and at 2 p.m. on May 14 and 21.

051023.N.BP.BCT 1.jpg
Bemidji Community Theater members, from left, Aria Robertson as "young Barb," Jessica Robertson as "adult Barb," Tami McMenimen as "adult Chris" and Annika Selberg as "young Chris" pose for a cast photo on Monday, May 8, 2023, ahead of their upcoming production of "Corresponding Lives."
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:56 PM

BEMIDJI — For the final production of its 2022-23 season, Bemidji Community Theater will present “Corresponding Lives,” written by local author Barbara Lindquist Schlichting. The show runs at 7 p.m. on May 12-13 and 19-20 and at 2 p.m. on May 14 and 21.

This production is part of BCT’s Studio Works program offering an opportunity for new playwrights and/or directors to have a venue for their work. Schlichting was active in BCT in the early years but had never written or directed a play. This play is very near and dear to her because it is a fictionalized reflection of her personal experiences. The Community Theater Board of Directors felt it was vital that she be involved with the production and asked Kristine Cannon to mentor her to bring this script to the stage.

051023.N.BP.BCT 5.jpg
Bemidji Community Theater members Tami McMenimen as "adult Chris," left, and Jessica Robertson as "adult Barb" rehearse a scene on Monday, May 8, 2023, ahead of BCT's upcoming production of “Corresponding Lives."
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The play chronicles the friendship between two women, Barb, the Minnesotan and Chris, the Brit, who started as teen pen pals and spanned 55 years of correspondence. Actors Aria Robertson and Jessica Robertson portray Barb in her youth and as a mature woman, respectively. Chris comes to life through Annika Selberg (young Chris) and Tami McMenimen (adult Chris).

Schlichting wrote this story to honor her friend and refers to the script as “her final letter to Chris.” The story is highlighted against the backdrop of a very intimate set created by Mary Knox Johnson and her husband Dwayne Johnson.

051023.N.BP.BCT 4.jpg
Bemidji Community Theater member Aria Robertson, playing "young Barb," rehearses a scene on Monday, May 8, 2023, ahead of BCT's upcoming production of “Corresponding Lives."
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

This production is appropriate for all ages.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be 23 concierge seats available for this production priced at $26.50. All other seats are general admission with adults at $15, seniors at $12 and children at $6. Tickets are available online at bemidjicommunitytheater.com, at McKenzie Place, Ken K. Thompson Jewelry, or at the BCT Box Office for up to an hour before each performance.

Concierge tickets can only be purchased online; for any online ticketing credit cards can be used and a convenience fee is added. All other tickets are available by check or cash. Call (218) 333-8989 to have tickets held at will-call if you cannot get to the box office or online is sold out.

051023.N.BP.BCT 3.jpg
Bemidji Community Theater member Annika Selberg, playing "young Chris," writes a letter during a rehearsal on Monday, May 8, 2023, ahead of BCT's upcoming production of “Corresponding Lives."
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
051023.N.BP.BCT 2.jpg
Bemidji Community Theater members Jessica Robertson as "adult Barb," left, and Tami McMenimen as "adult Chris" rehearse a scene on Monday, May 8, 2023, ahead of their upcoming production of “Corresponding Lives."
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
hs awards group shot 2023.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center announces 2023 high school show winners
May 06, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
050623.N.BP.CHORALE - LEAD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Chorale to perform Mother's Day concert under new leader
May 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
6 Back Alley.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
M.E. Fuller's exhibit 'Out of My Hands' opens May 12 at Watermark
May 05, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050623.N.BP.CHORALE - LEAD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Chorale to perform Mother's Day concert under new leader
May 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Annalise Braught mug.jpg
Columns
PIONEER PERSPECTIVES: Taking steps to fuel our future workforce
May 06, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
072022.N.BP.BEMIDJISINGS 3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters Music and Arts seeks Bemidji Sings! vocalists
May 05, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
050623.S.BP.BHSBASE2 Ben Corradi.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Lumberjacks stay red hot, roll to big win over Wadena-Deer Creek
May 04, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado