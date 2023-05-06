Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bemidji Chorale to perform Mother's Day concert under new leader

The Bemidji Chorale's Mother's Day concert is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, in BSU's Thompson Recital Hall. It is free and open to the public with a reception to follow.

050623.N.BP.CHORALE - LEAD.jpg
James Bowyer, associate professor of music and director of music education at Bemidji State University, is taking over as Bemidji Chorale director after the recent retirement of Pat Mason who spent 45 years with the community choir.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
Today at 7:30 AM

BEMIDJI — The baton has been passed, but the tradition of a Bemidji Chorale Mother’s Day Concert will continue when James Bowyer leads the group in a 3 p.m. concert on Sunday, May 14.

Bowyer, in his second year as associate professor of music and director of music education at Bemidji State University, has taken over as Bemidji Chorale director from Pat Mason, who retired in December after 45 years with the community choir.

“It’s been a very welcoming community of singers,” Bowyer said. “They have really embraced me with open arms. People in the choir have really shown that they respect me as a musician and as a choral artist. They’ve been very willing to follow a new vision of the choir.”

050623.N.BP.CHORALE - 2.jpg
Bemidji Chorale members rehearse a song ahead of their upcoming Mother's Day concert, which is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, in BSU's Thompson Recital Hall.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

The Mother’s Day concert is free and open to the public. It will be performed in the Thompson Recital Hall at BSU. Free-will donations will be accepted, and a reception will follow in the lobby outside the recital hall. Longtime Chorale pianist Wayne Hoff will accompany.

The concert is entitled “American Journey: Choral Music of America” and will feature arrangements of folk songs in a variety of styles. Songs like “Home on the Range,” “Buffalo Gals” and “Sourwood Mountain” will be among the offerings.

ADVERTISEMENT

050623.N.BP.CHORALE - 3.jpg
Chorale pianist Wayne Hoff accompanies the Bemidji Chorale during a rehearsal ahead of their upcoming Mother's Day concert, which is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, in BSU's Thompson Recital Hall.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“I wanted to have our first concert include music that the choir would really love to sing and that would be very accessible to the audience,” Bowyer said. “I thought it would be a particularly good repertoire as there is an inevitable change when you get a new director. The sound of the choir changes a little bit, and I’m building on a long choral tradition that goes back to the late 1970s. I just thought this music would be a good segue into a new chapter of the choir’s history.”

050623.N.BP.CHORALE - 5.jpg
Incoming Bemidji Chorale Director James Bowyer leads a rehearsal ahead of the group’s upcoming Mother's Day concert, which is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, in BSU's Thompson Recital Hall.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Bowyer, 53, grew up in Indiana and has been teaching music as a profession for nearly 30 years. Before moving to Bemidji, he taught on the faculties of McPherson College, Loyola University Maryland, Indiana University South Bend, Brooklyn College, the University of Wyoming, the University of Puget Sound and Gonzaga University. He also has conducted several community and church choirs along the way.

He recently composed a piece called “The Frozen Man” specifically for BSU Sings! Day in March, with students premiering the piece at the concert’s end.

Bowyer has also written a textbook, “Creative Sight-singing,” which has been adopted by high schools and colleges across the United States and Canada.

050623.N.BP.CHORALE - 4.jpg
Bemidji Chorale members rehearse a song ahead of their upcoming Mother's Day concert, which is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, in BSU's Thompson Recital Hall.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

As a lyric tenor, Bowyer has presented numerous recitals and has appeared as a soloist with a range of orchestras, most recently Bach’s B Minor Mass, Mozart’s Requiem and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

Bowyer teaches courses in music education, choral studies and ear training at BSU, and also directs the Bell Canto women’s choir and the Musikanten men’s group. He says he was attracted to the school because of the opportunity to create a master of music education program. That task has been completed, and the program will begin this summer.

“That sounded like the chance of a lifetime,” he said.

050623.N.BP.CHORALE - 6.jpg
Bemidji Chorale members rehearse a song ahead of their upcoming Mother's Day concert, which is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, in BSU's Thompson Recital Hall.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
050623.N.BP.CHORALE - 7.jpg
Bemidji Chorale members rehearse a song ahead of their upcoming Mother's Day concert, which is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, in BSU's Thompson Recital Hall.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
Dennis Doeden, former publisher of the Bemidji Pioneer, is a feature reporter. He is a graduate of Metropolitan State University with a degree in Communications Management.
What To Read Next
6 Back Alley.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
M.E. Fuller's exhibit 'Out of My Hands' opens May 12 at Watermark
May 05, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
m day 2023.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Mother's Day gift-making class for kids set for May 13
May 05, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072022.N.BP.BEMIDJISINGS 3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters Music and Arts seeks Bemidji Sings! vocalists
May 05, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
072022.N.BP.BEMIDJISINGS 3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters Music and Arts seeks Bemidji Sings! vocalists
May 05, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
050623.S.BP.BHSBASE2 Ben Corradi.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Lumberjacks stay red hot, roll to big win over Wadena-Deer Creek
May 04, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
050722.N.BP.MMIWWALK - 13.jpg
Local
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women walk/run set for May 5
May 02, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Northwest Minnesota Construction Alliance web art.jpg
Local
Northwest Minnesota Construction Alliance to host construction expo
May 05, 2023 11:11 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report