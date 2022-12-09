Bemidji Chorale to host 43rd annual winter concert Dec. 11

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Chorale will present its 43rd winter concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave SE.

The concert is free and everyone is welcome to remain after the performance for cookies and conversation.

Conducted by Patricia Mason, the concert will feature everything from Bach to a ridiculously funny version of ‘“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The listener will be treated to familiar tunes of the season as well as a new work written and conducted by Bemidji State University professor James Bowyer.

Melissa Bartlett will accompany the Chorale on cello, in Rene Clausen’s “There is No Rose.” Cory and Amanda Renbarger will sing the lovely, traditional “Lullaby on Christmas Eve,” by F. M. Christiansen. Along with many featured soloists, a very different arrangement of “O Holy Night” will showcase the piano stylings of Wayne Hoff.