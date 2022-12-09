SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Bemidji Chorale to host 43rd annual winter concert Dec. 11

The Bemidji Chorale will host its 43rd winter concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

Patricia Mason conducts the Bemidji Chorale during a rehearsal ahead of their holiday concert set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church.
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 09, 2022 01:50 PM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Chorale will present its 43rd winter concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave SE.

The concert is free and everyone is welcome to remain after the performance for cookies and conversation.

Conducted by Patricia Mason, the concert will feature everything from Bach to a ridiculously funny version of ‘“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The listener will be treated to familiar tunes of the season as well as a new work written and conducted by Bemidji State University professor James Bowyer.

Melissa Bartlett will accompany the Chorale on cello, in Rene Clausen’s “There is No Rose.” Cory and Amanda Renbarger will sing the lovely, traditional “Lullaby on Christmas Eve,” by F. M. Christiansen. Along with many featured soloists, a very different arrangement of “O Holy Night” will showcase the piano stylings of Wayne Hoff.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
