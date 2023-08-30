Bemidji Chorale seeks members ahead of upcoming season
The Bemidji Chorale invites those who enjoy singing and performing ensemble music to join under the direction of Dr. James Bowyer. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. on Mondays in BSU's Bangsberg Hall starting Sept. 11.
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Chorale invites those who enjoy singing and performing ensemble music to join the community organization under the direction of Dr. James Bowyer. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. on Mondays in Bangsberg Hall at Bemidji State University.
The first rehearsal of the season is set for Sept. 11.
For more information, contact conductor James Bowyer by emailing james.bowyer@bemidjistate.edu or calling (206) 551-6147.
