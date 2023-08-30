Bemidji Chorale seeks members ahead of upcoming season

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Chorale invites those who enjoy singing and performing ensemble music to join the community organization under the direction of Dr. James Bowyer. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. on Mondays in Bangsberg Hall at Bemidji State University.

The first rehearsal of the season is set for Sept. 11.

For more information, contact conductor James Bowyer by emailing james.bowyer@bemidjistate.edu or calling (206) 551-6147.