6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bemidji Chorale seeks members ahead of upcoming season

The Bemidji Chorale invites those who enjoy singing and performing ensemble music to join under the direction of Dr. James Bowyer. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. on Mondays in BSU's Bangsberg Hall starting Sept. 11.

050623.N.BP.CHORALE - 5.jpg
Bemidji Chorale Director James Bowyer leads a rehearsal ahead of an upcoming concert in BSU's Thompson Recital Hall.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Chorale invites those who enjoy singing and performing ensemble music to join the community organization under the direction of Dr. James Bowyer.  Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. on Mondays in Bangsberg Hall at Bemidji State University.

The first rehearsal of the season is set for Sept. 11.

For more information, contact conductor James Bowyer by emailing  james.bowyer@bemidjistate.edu  or calling (206) 551-6147.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Beatles_press_conference_1965.jpg
The Vault
58 years ago today, The Beatles rocked Minnesota. It was almost the band's last show
Aug 21
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Bemidji Area Church Musicians web art .jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital Aug. 23
Aug 19
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Arts and Entertainment
Northern Artist Association to hold monthly meeting
Aug 15
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050623.N.BP.CHORALE - 5.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Chorale seeks members ahead of upcoming season
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
AmandaGouldMissingAug23.jpg
Local
UPDATE: 38-year-old woman missing from rural Walker found safe
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
091022.N.BP.DOGSHOW 4.jpg
Community
Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association set hold 12th annual dog show
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2023 Best Of Bemidji Green.png
Contests & Auctions
Voting is now open for Best of Bemidji
Jul 6