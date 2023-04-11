Bemidji Chamber Singers' performance to feature Vivaldi's 'Gloria'

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Chamber Singers will host their seventh annual Early Music Masterworks performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji.

The concert will feature Antonio Vivaldi's "Gloria," with Sarah Carlson on organ, Heather Guidry on oboe, Cory Driscoll on piccolo trumpet, Eric Olson on violin and Seth Freundschuh on cello.

The Bemidji Chamber Singers will also perform works by Hildegard von Bingen and Josquin des Prez. Soloists from the group will share works by Henry Purcell and George Frideric Handel.

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 to support the instrumentalists.