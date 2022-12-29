99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji artist Charles Alberti to be featured at MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids

Bemidji artist Charles Alberti's exhibit “Fibonacci Sequence and the Golden Ratio” will be featured from Jan. 6 until Feb. 25 at the MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids.
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 29, 2022 10:17 AM
GRAND RAPIDS — The work of Bemidji artist Charles Alberti will be featured in the MacRostie Art Center's first exhibition of the 2023 season.

From Jan. 6 until Feb. 25, the gallery will host Alberti's exhibit “Fibonacci Sequence and the Golden Ratio.” The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception from 4 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at MacRostie in downtown Grand Rapids or view it online at macrostieartcenter.org.

Alberti was born in 1945 and attended schools in Chicago from elementary through university education. He has had varied careers over the years but continued to create art regardless of other full and part-time positions. He has lived in northern Minnesota for the past 30 years. This body of paintings reflects Alberti’s interest in exploring mathematical concepts, a release said.

