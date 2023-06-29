Bemidji Area Community Band to perform patriotic concert July 2

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Community Band will present its annual patriotic concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, on the lawn south of BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.

“This is one of my favorite programs to conduct all year,” said Ryan Webber, adjunct professor of music at Bemidji State University. “It’s fun music, it’s normally well attended by the community, and it’s a lot of tried-and-true patriotic favorites and some new patriotic music as well.”

New to this year’s concert is the main theme from “The Pacific,” a 2010 HBO miniseries that followed the lives of a U.S. Marine Corps squad during the campaign within the Pacific against the Japanese Empire during World War II.

“I was familiar with this piece and then I found a good band arrangement for it,” Webber said. “It’s something the band hasn’t played and to my knowledge, the audience has not heard in Bemidji before.”

Always a moving piece in the annual concert is “Armed Forces Salute,” arranged by Bob Lowden, during which the audience honors military members and their families. And the brass and piccolos will be featured in the foot-stomping rendition of “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also on the program for Sunday are “Appalachian Overture” by James Barnes, “Kentucky 1800” by Clare Grundman, “Overture for Winds” by Charles Carter, “Down A Country Lane” by Aaron Copland, “Highlights from South Pacific” by Rodgers and Hammerstein and “America, the Beautiful.”

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors at Bangsberg. There is no charge, but free-will donations will be accepted. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The concert is sponsored by Raphael’s Bakery and Cafe.

The final two BACB concerts will be held on July 23 and Aug. 6.