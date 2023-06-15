Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Area Community Band to open summer season with June 18 concert

The Bemidji Area Community Band will kick off its 2023 summer concert series with its traditional Father's Day performance at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, on Bangsberg's lawn south.

The Bemidji Area Community Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, on the lawn south of BSU's Bangsberg Performing Arts Complex.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:44 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Community Band will kick off its 2023 summer concert series with its traditional Father's Day performance at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, on the lawn south of BSU's Bangsberg Performing Arts Complex.

“It’s classic summer band fun music,” said Ryan Webber, who will conduct the first two concerts in the series. Webber is an adjunct professor of music at Bemidji State University. “We always get a good turnout and good support from the community,” he said. “We have a few high school students joining us this year, so it’s great to have that.”

Sunday’s concert will feature a trumpet and trombone duet by Kyle Riess and John Kirk on Herbert Clarke’s “Cousins.” Riess, a Bemidji pharmacist, is a trumpet player with the Bemidji Brass Quintet and the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra. Kirk, a 2023 home-schooled high school graduate, will play trombone. He has been taking private lessons from Webber for several years.

Trumpet player Kyle Riess will play a duet with trombonist John Kirk on Herbert Clarke’s “Cousins” during Sunday's Bemidji Community Band concert.
“I love working with all the soloists,” Webber said, “but John is a special one for me because he started lessons with me when he was in seventh grade. He will be starting his music education studies at BSU in the fall.”

Clarke, a cornetist and composer who soloed with John Philip Sousa’s band, composed “Cousins” in 1904.

Also on the program for Sunday are “Joy” by Frank Ticheli, “Sandpaper Ballet” by Leroy Anderson, “Sure on This Shining Night” by Samuel Barber, “Toccata for Band” by Frank Erickson, “Duke Ellington in Concert,” “Our Flirtation” by Sousa, “Highlights from Hello, Dolly!” by Jerry Herman and “Music from How to Train Your Dragon” by John Powell.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors at Bangberg. There is no charge, but free-will donations will be accepted. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The first concert is sponsored by Hill's Country Greenhouse.

Subsequent BACB concerts will be held July 2, July 23, and Aug. 6.

