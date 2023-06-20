Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Area Community Band holds traditional Father's Day concert

Attendees gathered at the lawn of BSU's Bangsberg Hall on Sunday for the Bemidji Area Community Band's traditional Father's Day concert.

062123.N.BP.COMMUNITYBAND 3.jpg
Members of the Bemidji Area Community Band play in a Father's Day concert on Sunday, June 18, 2023, outside BSU's Bangsberg Hall.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:15 PM

BEMIDJI — Attendees gathered at the lawn of BSU's Bangsberg Hall on Sunday for the Bemidji Area Community Band's traditional Father's Day concert.

Concerts continue through Aug. 6 and are held at 7 p.m. on Sundays on the lawn south of BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex. In case of rain, concerts will move indoors at Bangsberg. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and free-will donations will be accepted.

Here's a look at the remaining Bemidji Area Community Band summer concerts:

  • July 2, Ryan Webber conducting, sponsored by Raphael’s Bakery and Cafe.
  • July 23, Scott Guidry conducting, sponsored by Exit Realty.
  • Aug. 6, Scott Guidry conducting, sponsored by Iverson Corner Drug.
062123.N.BP.COMMUNITYBAND 1.jpg
The Bemidji Area Community Band plays in a Father's Day concert on Sunday, June 18, 2023, outside BSU's Bangsberg Hall.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
062123.N.BP.COMMUNITYBAND 5.jpg
Ryan Webber conducts the Bemidji Area Community Band during a Father's Day concert on Sunday, June 18, 2023, outside BSU's Bangsberg Hall.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
062123.N.BP.COMMUNITYBAND 4.jpg
Bemidji Area Community Band members John Kirk, left, and Kyle Riess are featured in a Father's Day concert on Sunday, June 18, 2023, outside BSU's Bangsberg Hall.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
062123.N.BP.COMMUNITYBAND 6.jpg
Attendees applaud during a Bemidji Area Community Band Father's Day concert on Sunday, June 18, 2023, outside BSU's Bangsberg Hall.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
062123.N.BP.COMMUNITYBAND 2.jpg
Members of the Bemidji Area Community Band play in a Father's Day concert on Sunday, June 18, 2023, outside BSU's Bangsberg Hall.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

