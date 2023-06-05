99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital June 7

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:51 PM

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, June 7, at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 1800 Irvine Ave.

The First City Handbell Choir will be featured, under the direction of Carol L. Johnson and Vickie L. Stenerson. Vocalist Jennifer L. Johnson will also perform, a release said.

A luncheon will follow the 30-minute recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
