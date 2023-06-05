Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital June 7

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, June 7, at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 1800 Irvine Ave.

The First City Handbell Choir will be featured, under the direction of Carol L. Johnson and Vickie L. Stenerson. Vocalist Jennifer L. Johnson will also perform, a release said.

A luncheon will follow the 30-minute recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.