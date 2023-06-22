Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital June 28

The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, June 28, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, 702 Beltrami Ave.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians web art .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:02 PM

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, June 28, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, 702 Beltrami Ave.

Two new BSU pianists, Wyatt Parthun and Luke Bastian, will be featured in this 30-minute concert with a luncheon to follow, price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

For further information call Kenneth Wold (218) 751-255, Carol L. Johnson (218) 751-0415, Barb Fisher (218) 444-3442 or Shar Paquette (218) 766-3211.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Clearwater County History Center web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Clearwater County Historical Society to hold membership meeting
June 20, 2023 02:37 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
062123.N.BP.COMMUNITYBAND 3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Area Community Band holds traditional Father's Day concert
June 20, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
PaulBunyanDays2022Children.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Akeley’s Paul Bunyan Days is June 23-25
June 20, 2023 11:00 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062123.N.BP.LOOPTHELAKE 7.jpg
Community
Ahead of Unicon 21, unicyclists hit the trails at Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival
June 18, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
062123.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Higginbothams.jpg
Sports
Higginbothams fulfill father's dream, race late models at Bemidji Speedway
June 19, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Clearwater River.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Clearwater River Restoration Project open house set for June 28
June 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: Taking time to learn from others
June 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joyce Rairdon, Master Gardener