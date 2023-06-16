Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital June 21

The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, June 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 123 29th St NE.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians web art .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:45 PM

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, June 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 123 29th St NE.

Several musicians from Trinity Lutheran will be featured in this 30-minute concert with a luncheon to follow, price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

For further information call Kenneth Wold (218)-751-255. Carol L. Johnson (218)-751-0415. Barb Fisher (218)-444-3442. or Shar Paquette (218)-766-3211.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
4296257+061918.N.BP_.WRITERS1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Northwoods Writers Conference to host evening reading series
June 16, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061723.N.BP.MISSISSIPPIMUSIC 2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Mississippi Music's 7th season kicks off with Lost Walleye Orchestra
June 16, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
071919.N.BP.DAISY5.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Walker Bay Theater opens 15th season with 'Driving Miss Daisy'
June 15, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
Beavers Hockey
Zach Whitecloud becomes 2nd former Beaver player to hoist Stanley Cup
June 14, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Paul Bunyan Playhouse web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'The Play That Goes Wrong' opens June 16 at the Chief Theater
June 13, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061423.N.BP.KCWALLEYE - LEAD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
McSharry, Fuller take top spot in 22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic
June 11, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Bemidji Senior Center.png
Community
Someone Special Volunteers: Bemidji Senior Center nominates Barb Bjerke and Tony Daniels
June 14, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report