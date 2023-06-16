Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital June 21

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, June 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 123 29th St NE.

Several musicians from Trinity Lutheran will be featured in this 30-minute concert with a luncheon to follow, price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

For further information call Kenneth Wold (218)-751-255. Carol L. Johnson (218)-751-0415. Barb Fisher (218)-444-3442. or Shar Paquette (218)-766-3211.