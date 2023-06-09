99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital June 14

Today at 2:56 PM

LAPORTE — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, June 14, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 150 Second St. NE in Laporte.

"This is the first time we have traveled to Laporte for a BACM recital," a release said. "We invite people to make the 20 mile journey for this fine recital featuring organist Maddy Lawrence."

A luncheon will follow the 30-minute recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

By Pioneer Staff Report
