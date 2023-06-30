Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital July 5

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, July 5, at Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Road.

Several musicians will be featured, including a handbell quartet, a studio harp, a handbell solo, organ solo, flute and guitar, and a couple of vocal pieces.

A luncheon will follow the 30-minute recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

