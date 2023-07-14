Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital July 19

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, July 19, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 5405 Hart Lane NW.

Performers in this recital include Lois Simonson on the piano, Kari Miller on the flute, Sanna Gustafson on the saxophone, and Janet Pederson on the violin.

A luncheon will follow the recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.