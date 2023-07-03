Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital July 12

By Pioneer Staff Report
BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, July 12, at First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

First Baptist musicians Wade and Amanda Martin and their son Mathison will be featured during the recital.

A luncheon will follow the 30-minute recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

