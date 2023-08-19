Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital Aug. 23

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Aardahl Lutheran Church, 2920 Van Buren Ave. SE.

Performers in this recital include Wayne Hoff and Carol L. Johnson on piano and organ, with vocalist Jennifer L. Johnson.

A luncheon will follow the recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.