Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital Aug. 16

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at New Salem Lutheran Church, 7491 Island View Drive NE, in Turtle River.

The recital will feature the New Salem Choir under the direction of Annalise Aakhus, vocal soloist Traci Djonne Schanke accompanied by Cheryl Durant on the piano and Sonya Kraft on the flute.

A luncheon will follow the recital for $8 per person.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

