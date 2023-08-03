Bemidji Area Church Musicians recital set for Aug. 9

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Minnesota Ave NW.

The featured performer will be Beverly Everett on organ. Dr. Everett is best known in Bemidji as the conductor of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra. She is a skilled organist and has served several churches as an organist in past years, including St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal in Bemidji, a release said.

A luncheon will follow the 30-minute recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.