Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bemidji Area Church Musicians recital set for Aug. 9

The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Minnesota Ave NW.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians web art .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:04 PM

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Minnesota Ave NW.

The featured performer will be Beverly Everett on organ. Dr. Everett is best known in Bemidji as the conductor of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra. She is a skilled organist and has served several churches as an organist in past years, including St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal in Bemidji, a release said.

A luncheon will follow the 30-minute recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
062123.N.BP.COMMUNITYBAND 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Community Band to honor Tony Bennett at Aug. 6 concert
2h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Loon Bird Cafe collage.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Local songwriters to be showcased at Aug. 9 LoonBird Cafe event
3h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
082022.N.BP.HEADWATERS 2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters Music and Arts to hold summer choir camp
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.N.BP.MISTICREUNION 1.jpg
Local
Family reunion draws nearly 600 descendants of Vinko and Philipina Mistic
1d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
IMG_6916.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Another successful United Way Fishing Tournament is in the books
1d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
Beltrami County.jpg
Local
Beltrami County dedicates $48,500 to help displaced Red Pine residents
2h ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
080223.OP.BP.EISCHENSCOLUMN.png
Columns
Karla Eischens Column: Fostering cultural change at Sanford Bemidji
1d ago
 · 
By  Karla Eischens, Sanford Bemidji