Bemidji Area Church Musicians recital set for Aug. 2

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Church of Christ, 692 Mag Seven Ct. NW.

Performers in this recital are Abbi Cobb on violin and piano and Emily Mathew on piano.

A luncheon will follow the 30-minute recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.