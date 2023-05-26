99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bemidji Area Church Musicians kicks off summer recital series May 31

The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series begins at noon on Wednesday, May 31, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2220 Anne St. NW.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians web art .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:31 PM

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series begins at noon on Wednesday, May 31, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2220 Anne St. NW.

The recital will feature musicians from St Mark’s Kate Reiss on the violin, John G. Kirk on the trombone, Kyle Riess on the trumpet, and a flute trio comprised of Erin Riess, Katrina Stewart and Kiki Schnackenberg.

Schnackenberg, a 2023 Bemidji High School graduate, has been awarded a BACM scholarship for college music study for the fall of 2023, a release said.

A luncheon will follow the 30-minute recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Three young light-skinned children stand holding hands in a black-and-white photo taken circa 1945. Two girls about six years old wear thigh-length coats; a boy about four years old wears a dark suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
AAIF FY23 Ningozis White 300.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Region 2 Arts Council awards $5,000 Fellowships through Anishinaabe Arts Initiative
May 24, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Taste of the Arts painting.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Taste of the Arts highlights farms, artists May 27-28
May 23, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423.N.BP.TREYGODDING.jpg
Local
TrekNorth's Trey Godding gearing up for Bethel University in the fall
May 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052423.N.BP.HOLLYVIND.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's Holly Vind aims to do well by her family, pursue teaching
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Regan DeWitt.jpg
Prep
TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji distance runners aim to stay in front of the pack heading into sections
May 26, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
052423.OP.BP.COMMRAUSSIN.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Helping veterans struggling with addiction
May 24, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Veronica Raussin, Addicted.org