Bemidji Area Church Musicians kicks off summer recital series May 31

BEMIDJI — The 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series begins at noon on Wednesday, May 31, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2220 Anne St. NW.

The recital will feature musicians from St Mark’s Kate Reiss on the violin, John G. Kirk on the trombone, Kyle Riess on the trumpet, and a flute trio comprised of Erin Riess, Katrina Stewart and Kiki Schnackenberg.

Schnackenberg, a 2023 Bemidji High School graduate, has been awarded a BACM scholarship for college music study for the fall of 2023, a release said.

A luncheon will follow the 30-minute recital with a price to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship programs of the BACM.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to the Bemidji Area Church Musicians, 522 15th St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.