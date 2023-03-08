6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Artist Timothy Johnston to teach Intro to Ceramics classes

Headwaters Music and Arts will host an eight-week Introduction to Ceramics course for adults from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays March 16 through May 4, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Tiimothy Johnston.jpg
Sculptor and artist Timothy Johnston will teach an Intro to Ceramics class March 16 through May 4 at Headwaters.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 08, 2023 01:36 PM

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host an eight-week Introduction to Ceramics course for adults from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays March 16 through May 4, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

This workshop is for any adult interested in advancing their knowledge of clay and sculpture.

The program is led by sculptor and artist Timothy Johnston and participants will explore the different ceramic processes involved with pottery and sculpture. The workshop will concentrate on various hand-building techniques with a deep dive into clay and glaze, what they actually are and how to use them, a release said.

Johnston is an art instructor and artist with experience in ceramics, plaster, mold making, painting and printmaking. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Bemidji State in 2012, has been teaching arts at Headwaters since 2022 and is currently the lead teacher for the 3-6 grade Art Club.

“I believe that students are capable of doing great work at any age, and my job is to inspire and empower them to think and work like artists while working alongside peers," he said in the release. " I challenge students to try new things and to achieve what they thought they couldn't.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost to attend is $200 per participant or $180 for Headwaters members. To register, visit HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org , for more information contact (218) 444-5606.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Gallery North web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery North to hold Creative Cafe event March 21
March 10, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
121722.N.BP.ARCE 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event set for March 3 at Headwaters
February 28, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
collage camp.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center to host mini collage camp
February 28, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Northern Town Hall
Local
Bemidji city staff raise concerns over MOU with Northern Township
March 07, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Snowshoeing.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Spring events set at Itasca State Park
March 09, 2023 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Bemidji City Council retains outside legal counsel for city manager review
March 07, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Helga Town Hall - Nary School
Local
Bemidji area townships set meeting times for Township Day
March 07, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti