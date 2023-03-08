Artist Timothy Johnston to teach Intro to Ceramics classes

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host an eight-week Introduction to Ceramics course for adults from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays March 16 through May 4, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

This workshop is for any adult interested in advancing their knowledge of clay and sculpture.

The program is led by sculptor and artist Timothy Johnston and participants will explore the different ceramic processes involved with pottery and sculpture. The workshop will concentrate on various hand-building techniques with a deep dive into clay and glaze, what they actually are and how to use them, a release said.

Johnston is an art instructor and artist with experience in ceramics, plaster, mold making, painting and printmaking. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Bemidji State in 2012, has been teaching arts at Headwaters since 2022 and is currently the lead teacher for the 3-6 grade Art Club.

“I believe that students are capable of doing great work at any age, and my job is to inspire and empower them to think and work like artists while working alongside peers," he said in the release. " I challenge students to try new things and to achieve what they thought they couldn't.”

The cost to attend is $200 per participant or $180 for Headwaters members. To register, visit HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org , for more information contact (218) 444-5606.