Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Artist reception for 'What We Were Given' exhibit set for Jan. 14

A reception for the exhibit Gaa-miinigoowiziyan — "What We Were Given" — will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

canoe.jpg
An artist reception for the exhibit "What We Were Given" will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Watermark.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 11, 2023
BEMIDJI — A reception for the artists and allies of Manidoo Ogitigaan and their exhibit Gaa-miinigoowiziyan — "What We Were Given" — will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 18 in Watermark's Miikanan Gallery.

Manidoo Ogitigaan is a Native American grassroots organization based in Bemidji, with connections spanning throughout the United States and Canada.

"Together with the Great Lakes Lifeways Institute based out of Michigan and Obaashing University, they teach, share and relearn land-based life skills that include birch bark canoe building, basketry, woodworking and weaving," a release said.

Manidoo Ogitigaan and Great Lakes Lifeways Institute work together to revitalize art forms and cultural knowledge in a meaningful way while bridging gaps and building lasting relationships to rebuild a cultural legacy for generations, the release added.

“Our exhibit features the artwork of community members from various backgrounds who have attended our workshops and participated in our Artist Collective," an exhibit representative said in the release. "We gather and process materials in a way that is not harmful to the land with the mindset of protecting the land and its resources for generations to come."

In association with the exhibit, Mary Moose, a first-language Ojibwe and Cree speaker from Nishnawbe-Aski Nation in Ontario will present Ojibwe Storytelling from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Ojibwe Star Knowledge with Joseph Sutherland from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Watermark.

Sponsorship for this exhibit comes from Minnesota Public Radio and is made possible in part by the Blandin Foundation and the McKnight Foundation.

There is no registration required nor charge to attend these events. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday.

Visit WatermarkArtCenter.org for detailed information.

For more information, contact (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

