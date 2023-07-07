Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Watermark Art Festival returns for 55th year July 15-16

The Watermark Art Festival will be held from 10 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at Library Park and across the street outside of Watermark Art Center.

072022.N.BP.WATERMARKART 8.jpg
Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival, featuring local art vendors, food and music, set for July 15-16, at Watermark and Library Park.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:04 AM

BEMIDJI — The Watermark Art Festival returns for the 55th year July 15-16 at Watermark and Library Park.

Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, the two-day juried fine art and craft fair has been a summer highlight for thousands of northern Minnesota residents and tourists since 1967.

072022.N.BP.WATERMARKART-5.jpg
An attendee visits with an artist at her booth at Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on July 17, 2022, at Library Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Vendors sell everything from hand-crafted wood items, ceramics, apparel, jewelry, photography, metalworking, greeting cards, homemade preserves, soaps, stained glass, original paintings, garden art and more.

The festival area has been expanded to include the Watermark Art Center grounds as well as the historic tree-lined Library Park across the street.

072022.N.BP.WATERMARKART-17.jpg
A variety of food vendors will be on hand during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival in the grassy area and parking lot across from Library Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Over 100 artists, many new to the festival, will be featured in addition to artist demonstrations, three stages, entertainment, music and food. Watermark Art Center will also be open for visitors to the galleries and gift shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

New to the festival will be free outdoor family art activities in addition to the free kid art space inside Watermark.

QR codes will be posted around the festival grounds that are linked to the latest updates to vendor maps and music schedules. There is no fee to attend.

The festival is presented by Watermark Art Center and event sponsor Paul Bunyan Communications and the many local sponsors listed on Watermark's website.

For more information, visit Watermark’s website at watermarkcenter.org, call (218) 444-7570 or email watermark@paulbunyan.net.

072022.N.BP.WATERMARKART-7.jpg
Attendees make their way through the art booth at Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on July 17, 2022, at Library Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Region 2 Arts Council web art
Arts and Entertainment
Region 2 Arts awards Arts and Cultural Heritage Funds to local organizations
19h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Community Theater web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Community Theater to present ‘Out of the Hat, a night of theater’
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Mario Bros 40th anniversary graphic
Arts and Entertainment
After 40 years, plumber twins Mario and Luigi one of gaming's most successful franchises
3d ago
 · 
By  Troy T. Becker
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rep. Matt Grossell web.jpg
Local
Rep. Matt Grossell pleads guilty to 4th-degree DWI
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
LESLIE HARPER.jpg
Local
Leech Lake Nation's Leslie Harper named 2023 Bush Foundation Fellowship recipient
2d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
IMG_3304.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Bemidji area walleye bite continues to wane
2d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
Bemidji Community Theater web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Community Theater to present ‘Out of the Hat, a night of theater’
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report