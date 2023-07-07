Watermark Art Festival returns for 55th year July 15-16

BEMIDJI — The Watermark Art Festival returns for the 55th year July 15-16 at Watermark and Library Park.

Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, the two-day juried fine art and craft fair has been a summer highlight for thousands of northern Minnesota residents and tourists since 1967.

An attendee visits with an artist at her booth at Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival on July 17, 2022, at Library Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Vendors sell everything from hand-crafted wood items, ceramics, apparel, jewelry, photography, metalworking, greeting cards, homemade preserves, soaps, stained glass, original paintings, garden art and more.

The festival area has been expanded to include the Watermark Art Center grounds as well as the historic tree-lined Library Park across the street.

A variety of food vendors will be on hand during Bemidji's Watermark Art Festival in the grassy area and parking lot across from Library Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Over 100 artists, many new to the festival, will be featured in addition to artist demonstrations, three stages, entertainment, music and food. Watermark Art Center will also be open for visitors to the galleries and gift shop.

New to the festival will be free outdoor family art activities in addition to the free kid art space inside Watermark.

QR codes will be posted around the festival grounds that are linked to the latest updates to vendor maps and music schedules. There is no fee to attend.

The festival is presented by Watermark Art Center and event sponsor Paul Bunyan Communications and the many local sponsors listed on Watermark's website.

For more information, visit Watermark’s website at watermarkcenter.org, call (218) 444-7570 or email watermark@paulbunyan.net.