Annie Humphrey, David Huckfelt to perform at Headwaters Music and Arts

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host Annie Humphrey in concert with David Huckfelt at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

According to a release, as part of its ongoing commitment to create a welcoming space, Headwaters established a land acknowledgment statement in March 2022 to pay respect to the Indigenous peoples on whose ancestral homelands they gather and to celebrate the cultural significance that Indigenous music and arts bring to the community.

Humphrey, a visual and musical artist, was commissioned to design, build and install indoor signage with both English and Ojibwemowin translations to be used throughout the Headwaters’ building, the release said.

Born and raised in the Leech Lake Nation, Humphrey performs both regionally and nationally. In addition to being an Anishinaabe singer and songwriter, she is a poet, teacher and carpenter. She was named Artist of the Year at the 2018 Native American Music Awards.

Her latest album, "Eat What You Kill," was released in 2019 and is a meditation on accountability and gratitude. She frequently performs with Minneapolis folk activist and songwriter David Huckfelt, founding member and frontman for The Pines. His new record "Room Enough, Time Enough" is about restoring balance, space and attention, peace and equality, redeeming the marginalized and remembering the forgotten, the release said.

"Along with Humphrey's original signs with translations, Headwaters celebrates the installation of a new outdoor sign featuring their latest logo and a welcome in both English and Ojibwemowin — Miigwech Bi-mawadishiweyan," the release said. "The Jan. 20 concert will be a chance to view and celebrate the outdoor sign and all of Humphrey's interior signs."

Tickets for the concert are sold on a sliding fee, between $5-$20, to make the music event accessible to all. Funds raised will go to Headwaters' scholarship fund and can be purchased by calling Headwaters (218) 444-5606 or online at HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.

The signage and these activities are made possible, in part, by a grant from the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. Midco Foundation provided funding to help build the new outdoor sign. Translations for the signs was provided by Anton Treur, the release added.