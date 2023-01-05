99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Annie Humphrey, David Huckfelt to perform at Headwaters Music and Arts

Annie Humphrey and David Huckfelt.jpg
Annie Humphrey will perform with David Huckfelt at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Headwaters Music and Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 05, 2023 08:32 AM
BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host Annie Humphrey in concert with David Huckfelt at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

According to a release, as part of its ongoing commitment to create a welcoming space, Headwaters established a land acknowledgment statement in March 2022 to pay respect to the Indigenous peoples on whose ancestral homelands they gather and to celebrate the cultural significance that Indigenous music and arts bring to the community.

Humphrey, a visual and musical artist, was commissioned to design, build and install indoor signage with both English and Ojibwemowin translations to be used throughout the Headwaters’ building, the release said.

Born and raised in the Leech Lake Nation, Humphrey performs both regionally and nationally. In addition to being an Anishinaabe singer and songwriter, she is a poet, teacher and carpenter. She was named Artist of the Year at the 2018 Native American Music Awards.

Her latest album, "Eat What You Kill," was released in 2019 and is a meditation on accountability and gratitude. She frequently performs with Minneapolis folk activist and songwriter David Huckfelt, founding member and frontman for The Pines. His new record "Room Enough, Time Enough" is about restoring balance, space and attention, peace and equality, redeeming the marginalized and remembering the forgotten, the release said.

"Along with Humphrey's original signs with translations, Headwaters celebrates the installation of a new outdoor sign featuring their latest logo and a welcome in both English and Ojibwemowin — Miigwech Bi-mawadishiweyan," the release said. "The Jan. 20 concert will be a chance to view and celebrate the outdoor sign and all of Humphrey's interior signs."

Annie Humphrey with her original signs.jpg
Annie Humphrey, a visual and musical artist, was commissioned to design, build and install indoor signage with both English and Ojibwemowin translations to be used throughout the Headwaters Music and Arts building.
Contributed

Tickets for the concert are sold on a sliding fee, between $5-$20, to make the music event accessible to all. Funds raised will go to Headwaters' scholarship fund and can be purchased by calling Headwaters (218) 444-5606 or online at HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.

The signage and these activities are made possible, in part, by a grant from the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. Midco Foundation provided funding to help build the new outdoor sign. Translations for the signs was provided by Anton Treur, the release added.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
