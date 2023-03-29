A Review of Latin American Music with Antonio Arce set for April 1

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host A Review of Latin American Music with Antonio Arce at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Community adults are invited to join musician and educator Antonio Arce to learn about the different music of Latin America as he shares his knowledge in this free presentation, a release.

The audience will experience different songs and short stories, view a variety of photos of the area where the songs originated and listen to the music of Latin America as performed by Arce.

Arce is a singer and guitarist. He was born in Salta, Argentina, as the eldest son of a professional musician who always had guitars at home. Learning guitar started as a practice but quickly formed into an obsession, the release said.

Although he picked up the guitar very quickly he did not learn the names of the chords or the notes in either Spanish or English. Instead, Arce learned to play by ear something he still practices with his main repertoire of Música “Latino Americana” including Romantic Music in the genres of Boleros, Trova, and other styles, the release said.

On April 1 the audience will experience Antonio’s music firsthand as he performs different styles of music and shares little stories about the different songs he will interpret.

A Review of Latin American Music is a free event for adults. Those interested in attending can contact Headwaters by phone at (218) 444-5606 or just plan to show up.