54th Annual Hawley Art Show and Sale set for April 20-23

HAWLEY — The 54th Annual Hawley Art Show and Sale is set for April 20-23 at the Hawley Community Center, 418 Main St.

The spring art exhibition has become a favorite among area artists and art lovers over the last 54 years and attracts artists throughout Minnesota and North Dakota.

Artists may enter their artwork from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16.

Entries will be judged in four classes: professional, amateur, student grades 7-12, and student Pre-K through sixth grade. Entries are limited to original artwork only: paintings, drawings, printmaking and collages. Entry fees are $5 per entry for professional/amateur classes and $3 for students, with a limit of three entries per artist.

The opening night artist reception and first public unveiling of the show will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday evening, April 20. Desserts and refreshments will be served.

Other exhibition days are 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Many original works of art will be for sale. Admission to the show is free.

Live art demonstrations and music are added attractions of the show. Detroit Lakes artist Anna Lassonde will demonstrate acrylic painting on Thursday evening. Music will be provided by Hawley guitar/vocalist Jan Severson on Thursday evening as well.

On Sunday, West Fargo-based artist Emily Hagen will be demonstrating painting. Music will be provided by Suzanne

Strache of Hawley on Sunday. An original painting by Deb Anderson from Frazee will be raffled off during the event.

"Come join the fun by attending the show or entering a piece of art of your own," the release said.

For more information about the show, call or text Sandy Maydole at (218) 329-9168 , Jill Swanson at (218) 790-1403 or Kat Glad at (701)-388-0510.