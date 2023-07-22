2nd annual Anishinaabe Art Festival celebrates Indigenous culture, arts

BEMIDJI — The second annual Anishinaabe Art Festival returned to town on Friday, July 21, and will run through Saturday, July 22, with the objective to celebrate the rich culture and history of Indigenous people through their artwork.

Artist Hannah Phelps displays her jewelry during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Held at the Sanford Center, the two-day event plays host to a wide variety of authentic creations such as Indigenous art, traditional food tastings, child-friendly activities and demonstrations along with an array of cultural entertainment.

An attendee looks at a vendor's jewelry stand during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Friday’s events started at 1 p.m. with a traditional opening ceremony, a whole slew of vendors and a live music performance by Doyle and Steve Turner.

Saturday's events will kick off at 10 a.m. with a beadwording demonstration with Martina Isham, a mask-making demonstration with Logan Monroe and a hand drum construction with Rodney Northbird.

Following shortly afterward at 11 a.m., author Marcie Rendon will be hosting a book reading and signing and Andreas Nordrum will be hosting a blacksmithing demonstration.

Attendees gather around a booth during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Continuing into the afternoon, Steve Turner will perform at 1 p.m., Sharon Nordrum will be showing attendees how to make pine needle baskets at 2 p.m. and afterward at 3 p.m., the Sampson Brothers will perform a hoop dance along with Deanna Croaker with a quilt demonstration.

“We are here to celebrate Native arts,” event organizer Joe Allen said. “We just wanted to provide a space where the whole community can come in and enjoy, and hopefully buy things, to stimulate our creative economy.”

Event organizers Joe Allen, left, and Sharon James pose for a photo in front of their partner's banners during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

