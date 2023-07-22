6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, July 22

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

2nd annual Anishinaabe Art Festival celebrates Indigenous culture, arts

Anishinaabe Art Festival returned to town on Friday and will run through Saturday, July 22, with the objective to celebrate the rich culture and history of Indigenous people through their artwork.

072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 5.jpg
Attendees look at artwork during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 8:55 AM

BEMIDJI — The second annual Anishinaabe Art Festival returned to town on Friday, July 21, and will run through Saturday, July 22, with the objective to celebrate the rich culture and history of Indigenous people through their artwork.

072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 1.jpg
Artist Hannah Phelps displays her jewelry during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Held at the Sanford Center, the two-day event plays host to a wide variety of authentic creations such as Indigenous art, traditional food tastings, child-friendly activities and demonstrations along with an array of cultural entertainment.

072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 15.jpg
An attendee looks at a vendor's jewelry stand during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Friday’s events started at 1 p.m. with a traditional opening ceremony, a whole slew of vendors and a live music performance by Doyle and Steve Turner.

Saturday's events will kick off at 10 a.m. with a beadwording demonstration with Martina Isham, a mask-making demonstration with Logan Monroe and a hand drum construction with Rodney Northbird.

Following shortly afterward at 11 a.m., author Marcie Rendon will be hosting a book reading and signing and Andreas Nordrum will be hosting a blacksmithing demonstration.

072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 10.jpg
Attendees gather around a booth during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Continuing into the afternoon, Steve Turner will perform at 1 p.m., Sharon Nordrum will be showing attendees how to make pine needle baskets at 2 p.m. and afterward at 3 p.m., the Sampson Brothers will perform a hoop dance along with Deanna Croaker with a quilt demonstration.

“We are here to celebrate Native arts,” event organizer Joe Allen said. “We just wanted to provide a space where the whole community can come in and enjoy, and hopefully buy things, to stimulate our creative economy.”

072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 6.jpg
An attendee looks at a vendor's jewelry stand during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 16.jpg
Attendees look at a variety of vendor's during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 12.jpg
An artist visits with attendees about her designs during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 13.jpg
An attendee looks at a vendor's jewelry stand during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 11.jpg
A young artist crafts during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 9.jpg
An attendee purchases artwork during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 7.jpg
An attendee checks out a T-shirt during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 4.jpg
Event organizers Joe Allen, left, and Sharon James pose for a photo in front of their partner's banners during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 14.jpg
Attendees look at artwork during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 8.jpg
An attendee looks at a vendor's jewelry stand during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 3.jpg
Attendees visit with vendors during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 2.jpg
Artists visit with attendees during the Anishinaabe Art Festival on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
