While some have to wait until late December to feel the holiday cheer, Bemidji kicks things off the second the sun goes down on Thanksgiving, with the annual Night We Light parade and ceremony welcoming in the spirit of Christmas in full force.

On top of the festive vibes and merrymaking around town, the lakes began to freeze, music events resumed, and Bemidji students got some help with their holiday shopping thanks to some local heroes. As we head into the new year, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught were out and about capturing the last few special memories of 2021 in Bemidji.