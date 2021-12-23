While some have to wait until late December to feel the holiday cheer, Bemidji kicks things off the second the sun goes down on Thanksgiving, with the annual Night We Light parade and ceremony welcoming in the spirit of Christmas in full force.
On top of the festive vibes and merrymaking around town, the lakes began to freeze, music events resumed, and Bemidji students got some help with their holiday shopping thanks to some local heroes. As we head into the new year, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught were out and about capturing the last few special memories of 2021 in Bemidji.
Santa waves from the Bemidji Fire Department ladder truck during the Night We Light parade on Nov. 26, 2021, in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji Choir members rehearse on Dec. 1, 2021, at First Lutheran Church. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Jessica Loos, 7, meets Santa and Mrs. Claus during Heroes and Helpers on Dec. 1, 2021, at Walmart. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A flock of ducks swim in an opening in the ice on Lake Bemidji on Dec. 6, 2021, near Diamond Point Park. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
The First City of Lights display is seen from Paul Bunyan Drive in early December. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A blue jay perches in a tree in Library Park in early December in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)