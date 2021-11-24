November is typically a month of transition in the Northland as we leave the last bits of fall behind and leap head-first into winter. Though fall lingered a little bit more than usual this year, giving Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught the chance to capture the last signs of the season. The northern lights came for a visit and our warmth-loving feathered friends made their way south just in time for the first snow to fall on the region.