November is typically a month of transition in the Northland as we leave the last bits of fall behind and leap head-first into winter. Though fall lingered a little bit more than usual this year, giving Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught the chance to capture the last signs of the season. The northern lights came for a visit and our warmth-loving feathered friends made their way south just in time for the first snow to fall on the region.
An angler fishes on a foggy early November morning on Lake Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Unlike most evergreens and conifers, the Tamarack tree turns a rich golden-yellow in fall before losing its needles each winter season. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A pileated woodpecker flies through Diamond Point Park in early November in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
The northern lights are spotted along Fox Lake on Nov. 3, 2021, near Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
The first snow of the season blankets Diamond Point Park on Nov. 12, 2021, in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A cat is spotted in a yard on Highland Drive Northeast during the Ward 5 deer survey on Oct. 28, 2021. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)