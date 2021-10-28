Bemidjians know with the autumn foliage of October also come fun fall favorites like the Blue Ox Marathon, which drew in hundreds of participants this year after going virtual in 2020. This month also saw a number of groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting events around the community, including the transition of Teal's Market in Cass Lake to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, which will now be known as Leech Lake Market. From volunteers hard at work to the quiet evenings on Lake Bemidji, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught were there to capture it all.
An angler casts from the dock at Diamond Point Park at dusk in early October. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
AmeriCorps volunteer Brianna Millsaps helps load logs on a trailer on Oct. 11, 2021, as the volunteers clear downed trees in Concordia Language Villages. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Jack Spangenburg, left, hands his friend Bob Wilson a bouquet of flowers at the “Petal It Forward” hosted by Netzer’s Floral on Oct. 20, 2021, in downtown Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Members of the Leech Lake Honor Guard prepare to present the colors on Oct. 21, 2021, ahead of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Leech Lake Market in Cass Lake. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A red-bellied woodpecker holds a snack in its beak while clinging to a tree on Oct. 24, 2021, in Little Rock, Minn. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)