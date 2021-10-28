Bemidjians know with the autumn foliage of October also come fun fall favorites like the Blue Ox Marathon, which drew in hundreds of participants this year after going virtual in 2020. This month also saw a number of groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting events around the community, including the transition of Teal's Market in Cass Lake to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, which will now be known as Leech Lake Market. From volunteers hard at work to the quiet evenings on Lake Bemidji, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught were there to capture it all.