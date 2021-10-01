BEMIDJI -- Even in retirement, Mike Rearick can’t sit still. The 72-year-old Bemidji man has combined his passion for music and carpentry to keep his inherent creativity alive.

If you don’t see him on stage singing and playing guitar, you’ll likely find him in his workshop or yard building something.

In the case of a recent project, Rearick put those two passions together. He designed and built a mobile stage that can be pulled to a site, quickly leveled and plugged in, ready for his three-man Jukebox Junkies band to fire up their music.

“I've always wanted something like this,” Rearick said. “I've built little stages for people's yards, but I wanted something mobile. The idea behind this is I want it to be five minutes plug and play. I want to pull in and have somebody plug it in while I'm leveling it up. Afterward I can have this thing down and roadworthy in seven or eight minutes.”

Rearick grew up on Sixth Street near downtown Bemidji and attended Central School and Bemidji junior and senior high school. He said he always had a love for designing things and credits art teacher Gale Falk for nurturing that love.

“Mr. Falk got us into perspective drawings and I realized how creative that kind of stuff was,” Rearick recalls. “So you start getting that love of building things and working with your hands.”

But Mike dropped out of school at age 16.

“I don't have the mentality to sit and learn,” he said. “I like learning through experience.”

He worked part-time jobs for a couple of years, but on the day he turned 18, Rearick registered for the draft and enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

“I was 18 years old for six days before I was in San Diego with a haircut,” he said with a grin.

While serving in the Navy, including two eight-month tours on an aircraft carrier off the coast of Vietnam, Rearick bought his first guitar in Japan for 5,000 yen, or about $15.

“You're out at sea and you've got really nothing else to do,” he said. “One of the guys who was in the same quarters had a guitar. He liked playing Bob Dylan songs. I learned from him, but I’m mostly self-taught. I'm sure I hurt a lot of ears back then.”

He returned to Bemidji after three years, nine months and one day of Naval service and started working in construction. About 10 years later, after his parents had moved from Bemidji, he joined them in their new home in Alaska. He was building an addition on their house when a neighbor woman noticed his construction skills. She happened to be a personnel specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration.

“She asked me if I wanted to go to work for the FAA,” Rearick said. “They needed a carpenter on their traveling crew out in the mountains (of Alaska).”

That started a 27-year career with the FAA. He worked in Alaska Region for five years, then moved to the Western Pacific Region out of Las Vegas, and finally the Great Lakes Region, where he was able to have his home base in Bemidji and spend more time with his family.

All the while, Rearick was finding time to play music. He was never in a band until the Jukebox Junkies formed recently, but he enjoyed open mic sessions and sat in with other bands whenever he could. One of them was Shotgun, headed up by Kenny Whelan.

“When Mike and I play together we do a lot of classic country,” Whelan said. “He is a good rhythm player and he’s got kind of a unique singing style.”

And then there’s the carpentry. Retired from the FAA for 10 years, Rearick has done some remodeling and built a number of sheds, including a backyard writing studio for Annette Drewes of Bemidji, who is working on a book about wild rice harvesting. She found Rearick on Facebook Marketplace and was immediately impressed with his creativity.

“What he created you can tell he created with passion,” Drewes said. “It holds such good energy. When I step in there, I have it all set up. It has my writing materials, my special books, my soft blankets and a little couch. It’s a place I can go that’s quiet. The building itself creates this holding space for my writing that is absolutely wonderful.”

Rearick’s pride and joy is his new mobile stage. The 7-foot by 12-foot structure was built on a snowmobile trailer and includes sound equipment and a couple of vintage props: a console radio and a corded wall telephone. The roof pops up to create a canopy for the musicians.

Rearick figures he put about $2,500 into the project. He hopes to rent the stage to anyone who needs one and also plans to build a larger one this winter.

That’s just one of the projects Rearick has his sights set on. He doesn’t plan to sit still.

“I work harder today than I did when I had a job,” he said.