The ribbon was cut on North Country Park's new Natural Playground and fall sports have returned, offering plenty of engaging opportunities for Bemidjians of all ages. The Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association's annual dog show extended our furry friends a chance to get out and about this month, too.

Just as the sun rose over the Bemidji Fire Department's program for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, it set serenely over Lake Bemidji on the first day of fall. And Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Madelyn Haasken were there to capture it all.