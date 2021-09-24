From scenic views, cute kiddos, furry friends and the return of fall sports, September was bustling with activity.
The ribbon was cut on North Country Park's new Natural Playground and fall sports have returned, offering plenty of engaging opportunities for Bemidjians of all ages. The Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association's annual dog show extended our furry friends a chance to get out and about this month, too.
Just as the sun rose over the Bemidji Fire Department's program for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, it set serenely over Lake Bemidji on the first day of fall. And Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Madelyn Haasken were there to capture it all.
The sun sets over Lake Bemidji on Sept. 22, 2021, as seen from the shoreline near the DoubleTree hotel. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Easton Anderson, 6, plays on the rope web climbing pyramid on Aug. 30, 2021, following a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Natural Playground at North Country Park. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji State football fans were back in the stands on Sept. 11, 2021, to watch the Beavers defeat Wayne State 38-28 at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Members of the VFW Honor Guard present the colors ahead of a 9/11 memorial service on Sept. 11, 2021, held in the Marketplace Foods parking lot. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Fire, a miniature pinscher, waits for her turn in the arena at the United Kennel Club Dog Show hosted by the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association on Sept. 10, 2021, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
An aerial view of Bemidji is seen from the Bemidji Flying Club’s Piper Cherokee 180B on Aug. 30, 2021, during a round-trip flight from the Bemidji Regional Airport to Cass Lake. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A young dancer stands near the podium during the grand opening of the Maajiigin Child Care Center on Sept. 22, 2021, in Cass Lake. (Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji State sophomore Madison Weyker (18) dives for the ball in a match against Southwest Minnesota State on Sept. 17, 2021, at the BSU Gymnasium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)